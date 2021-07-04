Trammell is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Trammell started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts. Jake Fraley will move to center field while Shed Long starts in left.
