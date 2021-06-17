Trammell is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Rays.
Trammell is 1-for-21 with 13 strikeouts over his past six games and will head to the bench for the second time in the past three days. Shed Long will start in left field, pushing Jake Fraley to center.
