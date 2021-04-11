Trammell, who hit his first major-league home run Saturday against the Twins, has partly countered his early propensity for strikeouts with a 24.1 percent walk rate in 29 plate appearances.

In addition to his solo homer Saturday, Trammell also drew his seventh walk of the season, which helped push his on-base percentage to a solid .345 entering Sunday's action. The rookie has struck out 14 times over his first 29 plate appearances as well, however, which has been a major factor in his .136 average. Trammell's current 48.3 percent strikeout rate and 36.4 percent contact rate will naturally both normalize to a degree over time, considering he demonstrated a solid eye at plate during his minor-league career by posting strikeout rates of 22.8 percent or lower in six of seven stops.