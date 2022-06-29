Trammell (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against Baltimore due to a right hamstring strain, and the issue will force him to miss at least a week and a half. He was sidelined for over a month due to a similar injury while playing at Triple-A Tacoma in April, but it's not yet clear how much time he'll miss during his current IL stint.

