Trammell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Trammell took Dustin May deep to center field in the second to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0. He then later roped an RBI double down the right-field line in the fourth to give his team a 4-2 cushion. Monday was only his second multi-hit performance of the season, as he upped his slash line to .184/.298/.408 with three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored. The 23-year-old rookie, however, is still having some growing pains at the plate with 23 strikeouts through his first 49 at-bats of the season.