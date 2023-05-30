Trammell went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Trammell got the call at designated hitter for only his second start since May 20, reaching safely multiple times via walk or hit for the first time since May 7 in the process. However, Trammell's overall struggles at the plate, which are encapsulated in his .143/.294/.357 slash line, are likely to keep his playing time fairly irregular as long as the starting outfield is healthy.