Trammell had his contract selected by the Mariners on Friday.

The 23-year-old was acquired from the Padres in the trade headlined by Austin Nola at the end of August, and the team will unsurprisingly add him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Trammell had a .234/.340/.349 slash line at Double-A in 2019 and should get a chance to showcase himself during spring training as one of the organization's top prospects.

More News