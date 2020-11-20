Trammell had his contract selected by the Mariners on Friday.
The 23-year-old was acquired from the Padres in the trade headlined by Austin Nola at the end of August, and the team will unsurprisingly add him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Trammell had a .234/.340/.349 slash line at Double-A in 2019 and should get a chance to showcase himself during spring training as one of the organization's top prospects.
