Trammell went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday, pushing his spring average to .292 (7-for-24) across 11 spring games.

Trammell hit leadoff and played right field Monday, but his strong play is increasingly drawing him closer to the starting left field job Jake Fraley entered spring training projected for. Fraley's extended spring struggles (.136 average) have done him no favors, and Trammell has yet to go two consecutive games without a hit.