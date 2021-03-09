Trammell, who laced a double in three plate appearances during a Cactus League loss to Cleveland on Monday, is pushing Jake Fraley for the starting left field job with his impressive play thus far, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

All four of Trammell's spring hits have gone for extra bases, and prior to Monday, he'd yet to strike out through five Cactus League games. With Fraley hitless over 14 plate appearances, Trammell's strong play stands out even further, potentially putting him ahead in the competition at this relatively early stage of spring.