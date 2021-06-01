The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
The outfielder fills one of the roster vacancies left by Kyle Lewis (knee) and Robert Dugger (optioned to Triple-A). In Triple-A, Trammell was unrecognizable from his early-season, big-league self, hitting .384 with six homers and 19 RBI in 73 at-bats. Obviously the MLB is a different animal, but perhaps the 23-year-old will be a bigger contributor for the Mariners after regaining his confidence in Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Swinging hot bat in Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Heading to minors•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Could lose spot to Kelenic•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Starting in left field after all•