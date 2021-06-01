The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The outfielder fills one of the roster vacancies left by Kyle Lewis (knee) and Robert Dugger (optioned to Triple-A). In Triple-A, Trammell was unrecognizable from his early-season, big-league self, hitting .384 with six homers and 19 RBI in 73 at-bats. Obviously the MLB is a different animal, but perhaps the 23-year-old will be a bigger contributor for the Mariners after regaining his confidence in Tacoma.

