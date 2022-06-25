Trammell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Trammell has multiple hits in three of his last seven games going 7-for-20 (.350) in that span. While he didn't log an extra-base hit Friday, he's posted a home run and two doubles in that short surge. The outfielder is up to a .268/.361/.521 slash line with three home runs, two steals, nine RBI and 13 runs scored through 84 plate appearances. While he's locked in at the plate, Trammell should command at least the strong side of a platoon in right field.