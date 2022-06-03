Trammell went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and a run in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Thursday before being pinch-hit for in the sixth inning.

Trammell's night ended early, but not before he reached safely for the fifth time in the last six games. While comprised of a modest sample of 28 plate appearances to date, Trammell's current big-league stint is the diametric opposite of his difficult initial 2021 taste of the majors, as he's now carrying a stellar .364 average and 1.171 OPS.