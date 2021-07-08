Trammell isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees.
Trammell will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Wednesday. Jake Fraley will take over in center field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Remains on bench Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: On bench against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Sitting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Cracks two homers in suspended game•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Cranks sixth homer•