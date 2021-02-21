Trammell is expected to be called up late this summer, team president Kevin Mather said in a talk with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club in early February which was posted to the club's official YouTube channel.

Maher's speech laid out the expected timelines for several of the team's top prospects and included what seemed to be direct admissions of service-time manipulation. In Trammell's case, there's little reason to accuse the Mariners of unfair practices, as his .234/.340/.349 line at the Double-A level with the Reds' and Padres' organizations in 2019 hardly suggests he's big-league ready. Notably, Maher suggested that while Jarred Kelenic is likely to debut in late April, Julio Rodriguez won't be joining the team until 2022, giving Trammell a small window in which to make his case for regular at-bats.