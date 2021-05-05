Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Trammell will unsurprisingly hit the bench with southpaw John Means on the mound, but the young outfielder's opportunities against right-handed pitching could soon be coming to an end, too. He was held out of the lineup in two of the last three games in which Seattle opposed righties, which opened up a pair of starts for Sam Haggerty. Given that Trammell is hitting .156 with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate in his first stint in the majors, it wouldn't be surprising if a demotion to Triple-A Tacoma comes in the near future.