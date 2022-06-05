Trammell is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Trammell will head to the bench with lefty Martin Perez on the mound for the Rangers. Dylan Moore will start in right field and bat eighth.
