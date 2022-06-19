Trammell is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Dylan Moore will start in right field for Seattle with lefties Tommy Milone and Justus Sheffield the top candidates to serve as the primary pitcher. Trammell went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the day game.
