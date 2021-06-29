Trammell is not starting Tuesday against Toronto.
Despite launching a pair of homers during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader Trammell will return to the bench against southpaw Robbie Ray. Shed Long, Jake Fraley and Mitch Haniger will align the Mariners outfield from left to right.
