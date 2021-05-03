Trammell is starting in left field and will bat ninth Monday night against the Orioles.
Trammell was initially left out of Seattle's starting nine, but the team issued an update prior to first pitch. He's just 3-for-20 with a homer and two RBI in his last seven contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Steals base in win•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Sits again Sunday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Cracks fourth homer•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out again versus southpaw•