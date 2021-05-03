Trammell walked in his only plate appearance Sunday and ended up successfully stealing his second base of the season in a 2-0 win over the Angels.
Trammell entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter for Jose Marmolejos and battled for eight pitches before finally drawing a walk. He ended up taking second base but was stranded after Dylan Moore struck out to end the inning. The 23-year-old has struggled mightily so far during his rookie season, slashing .162/.271/.351 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 10:37 BB:K.
