Trammell, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 13, is slashing .462/.465/.872 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI across his first 43 plate appearances with the Rainiers.

Following a dismal stint at the big-league level where he posted a .157 average and .592 OPS in 27 games, Trammell has taken his frustrations out on Triple-A arms in sensational fashion. The 23-year-old's current stretch is his best at the plate of any of his professional stops, and while he's naturally bound to cool off some, it appears Trammell is going to make a push for a return to the Mariners with his bat. Notably, Jarred Kelenic, who essentially swapped spots with Trammell on the major-league roster, is struggling in a manner very similar to the latter against big-league pitching early, posting an anemic .139/.205/.278 slash line in his first 39 plate appearances.