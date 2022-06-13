Trammell went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 24-year-old got his initial 2022 big-league stint off to a red-hot start, but he's come back down to earth with a 1-for-17 tally over his last seven games. Trammell did put up some prolific stolen-base numbers early in his minor-league career, yet he's a modest 3-for-6 in that department over his first 68 big-league games.