Trammell is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against Atlanta.
Trammell will grab a seat on the bench with left-hander Jared Schuster on the bump for Atlanta on Sunday. AJ Pollock will get the start in left field while Jarred Kelenic is operating as the designated hitter.
