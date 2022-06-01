Trammell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 victory against the Orioles.

Trammell ripped an RBI double and came around to score in the second inning. He later added an RBI single in the seventh and drove in two more runs with another double in the ninth frame. Since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 22, Trammell has produced a .353 average with a homer, three doubles, five RBI and five runs over 17 at-bats in seven games.