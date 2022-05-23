Trammell, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday before being pinch-hit for in the top of the eighth inning.

Trammell was making his 2022 big-league debut and managed to make an impact by coming around to score on Adam Frazier's sixth-inning home run after drawing a walk to open the frame. The 24-year-old is aiming to significantly improve on a rough introduction to major-league arms last season, one that included a .160 average and .615 OPS across 51 games.