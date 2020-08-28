Williams (0-1) took the loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He allowed five runs on two hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Williams entered with a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh. He retired Ty France and Jurickson Profar to start the frame, but the wheels quickly fell off after that. He hit Austin Hedges with a pitch, walked the next two and allowed singles to the last two batters he faced. He was replaced by Dan Altavilla who wound up giving up a walkoff homer to Will Myers. Williams had allowed no runs in his previous seven appearances, so Thursday can be viewed as just a slip up for the closer. That being said, another horrendous outing could put his ninth-inning role in jeopardy.