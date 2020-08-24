Williams allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Williams allowed a leadoff single to Derek Dietrich, but a fielder's choice, a strikeout and a flyout were enough for him to earn his sixth save of the year. The 29-year-old Williams has been solid with a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 12 innings this year. His strong performance in the closer role should give him a slight edge over Yoshihisa Hirano for ninth-inning duties, at least in the short term.