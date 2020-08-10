Williams allowed one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday, striking out three and picking up the save over the Rockies.
Williams allowed an RBI single to the first batter he faced before retiring four consecutive hitters to lock up his third save of the season. It was his first save since July 31. It's still too early to see if any member of Seattle's bullpen has pulled away as the team's main closer, but Williams appears to be the lead candidate.
