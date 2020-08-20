Williams earned a four-out save Wednesday after holding the Dodgers scoreless, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three.

Called upon to replace Anthony Misiewicz and protect the lead in the eighth inning, Williams did so with ease by forcing Enrique Hernandez to fly out. He returned in the ninth, and despite loading up the bases with a single and a pair of walks, the right-hander sent Joc Pederson, Keibert Ruiz and Corey Seager down on strikes to finish off the win for the Mariners. The save was the fourth of the year for Williams, who seems to be thriving as the acclaimed closer in Seattle.