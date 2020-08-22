Williams earned the save against the Rangers on Friday after tossing a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Williams sent the Rangers down in order, including a strikeout of Rougned Odor. The 29-year-old now has five saves on the season to go with a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 11 appearances.