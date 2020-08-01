Williams earned the save against the A's on Friday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning that included one walk.
Williams was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. The 29-year-old worked around a walk to Mark Canha to slam the door shut. The save was his second of the season, though we can expect to see more of a closer-by-committee situation in Seattle for now.
