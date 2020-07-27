Williams allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three over one inning as he earned the save Sunday against the Astros.

Williams got the nod in the ninth inning of Sunday's contest with a two-run advantage, but he allowed a pair of doubles and nearly blew the save. However, he logged three strikeouts to leave the tying run on second base as he earned his first save of the season. The Mariners reportedly plan to use several relievers in ninth-inning situations this season, so it's unclear how many save chances Williams might see.