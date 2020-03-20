Play

Williams was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Brewers in February but was unable to earn a spot on the major-league roster before spring training was suspended. Williams struggled in the majors last year with 16 earned runs allowed over 14.2 innings, but he had a much more respectable 4.25 ERA across 56 appearances in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories