Mariners' Taylor Williams: Sent to Triple-A
Williams was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Brewers in February but was unable to earn a spot on the major-league roster before spring training was suspended. Williams struggled in the majors last year with 16 earned runs allowed over 14.2 innings, but he had a much more respectable 4.25 ERA across 56 appearances in 2018.
