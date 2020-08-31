Williams (1-1) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the win Sunday versus the Angels.

Williams worked the ninth inning, and it was anything but steady. He erased an Albert Pujols single by getting Jo Adell to ground into a double play. Williams then walked Anthony Bemboom, who got to third base on a pair of wild pitches before Andrelton Simmons struck out. Despite the danger, it was an effective outing for Williams, and he got the win when the Mariners took the lead in the top of the 10th. The 29-year-old righty will likely continue to have the edge for saves over Yoshihisa Hirano, who pitched in the eighth inning Sunday. Williams has a 5.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 13.2 innings while tallying six saves this year.