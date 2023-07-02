Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run ground-rule double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

Hernandez's shot to right center with the bases loaded in the seventh inning skipped over the wall on one bounce and gave the Mariners some key breathing room by driving in J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez to extend Seattle's lead to 5-2. The power-hitting veteran is now up to 30 extra-base hits on the season when factoring in Saturday's production, and his third multi-hit effort in the last nine games pushed his slash line over that span to a stellar .314/.375/.657 (40 plate appearances).