Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The Mariners were swept over the three-game weekend set and significantly outscored over the last two games in particular, but Hernandez enjoyed a solid weekend on an individual level. Sunday's two-hit effort, his second straight, pushed his tally against Texas to 5-for-11 over the three games, and the triple was his second of the campaign to mark his first season with multiple three-baggers since 2019. Hernandez also coaxed his average back over the .240 mark (.241) for the first time since May 21 and carries a nifty .300 mark in that category over his last eight games.