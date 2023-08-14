Hernandez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Hernandez went just 3-for-18 over the last five games, so he will get a day off for just the second time all month. Dominic Canzone will start in right field Monday, and Mike Ford will serve as Seattle's designated hitter.
