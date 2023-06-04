Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run infield single in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Hernandez's first multi-hit game since May 19 also extended a somewhat encouraging stretch at the plate for the veteran slugger. Hernandez has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, a stretch during which he has three extra-base hits and six RBI overall across 39 plate appearances.
