Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run infield single in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Hernandez's first multi-hit game since May 19 also extended a somewhat encouraging stretch at the plate for the veteran slugger. Hernandez has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, a stretch during which he has three extra-base hits and six RBI overall across 39 plate appearances.

More News