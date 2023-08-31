Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's.

His third-inning blast over the left-field fence off Zach Neal got Seattle on the board, but it was Hernandez's performance on defense that really made the difference. With his team down a run in the top of the seventh, he threw out Esteury Ruiz at the plate after the Oakland speedster tagged up on a fly ball to right field -- setting the stage for a two-run M's rally in the bottom of the frame. Hernandez's 23rd homer of the season extended his hitting streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's batting .395 (15-for-38) with five long balls and 15 RBI.