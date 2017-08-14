Mariners' Thyago Vieira: Earns call to big leagues
Vieira was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Reliever promotions don't normally justify much fanfare, but an exception can be made for Vieira, who has routinely hit triple digits on the radar gun during stops at Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma this season. While the 24-year-old hasn't been able to use his premium heat to generate as many strikeouts (45 in 47.2 innings in the minors) as one would expect, his raw skills alone give him a chance to eventually make a major impact at the back end of the Mariners bullpen. It's not expected that he'll be ticketed for high-leverage duties right away, however, as Vieira will first have to prove he's worthy of a spot on the active roster before manager Scott Servais turns to him in key situations.
