Mariners' Thyago Vieira: Grabs first save at Triple-A
Vieira notched his first save in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento on Sunday, firing a clean ninth inning.
Vieira got 10 of his 15 pitches into the strike zone and as per Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto, he became the first pitcher to hit 100 mph on the radar gun at Tacoma this season. The 24-year-old made his Rainiers debut on Thursday and surrendered an earned run on one hit over 1.2 innings against Albuquerque while notching three strikeouts.
More News
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...