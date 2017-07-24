Vieira notched his first save in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento on Sunday, firing a clean ninth inning.

Vieira got 10 of his 15 pitches into the strike zone and as per Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto, he became the first pitcher to hit 100 mph on the radar gun at Tacoma this season. The 24-year-old made his Rainiers debut on Thursday and surrendered an earned run on one hit over 1.2 innings against Albuquerque while notching three strikeouts.