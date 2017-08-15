Mariners' Thyago Vieira: Impressive in big-league debut
Vieira fired a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.
The flamethrowing reliever's first majors appearance was one of the few highlights for the Mariners in an otherwise miserable night. Vieira has regularly touched triple digits on the radar gun in the minors and replicated the feat during Monday's 10-pitch outing. While it remains to be seen if he'll stick with the big-league club for the balance of the campaign, the 24-year-old undeniably brings an abundance of strikeout potential.
