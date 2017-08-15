Mariners' Thyago Vieira: Shuttled back to minors
Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
The Mariners needed room on the roster for Tuesday's starter, Andrew Albers, and Vieira was the resulting roster casualty. He looked sharp in his big-league debut, so he'll likely be back with the Mariners at some point later in the year. For now, he'll head back to Triple-A, where he owns a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings.
