Mariners' Tim Beckham: Back to bench
Beckham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Beckham had started the previous three games, but his opportunities in the middle infield could dwindle with J.P. Crawford (ankle) and Dee Gordon (wrist) recently returning from the injured list. Crawford and Gordon are expected to serve as the primary options at shortstop and second base, respectively, pushing Beckham and Dylan Moore back into utility roles in the process. Beckham could still have a path to at-bats at designated hitter after the Mariners traded Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...