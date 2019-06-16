Beckham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Beckham had started the previous three games, but his opportunities in the middle infield could dwindle with J.P. Crawford (ankle) and Dee Gordon (wrist) recently returning from the injured list. Crawford and Gordon are expected to serve as the primary options at shortstop and second base, respectively, pushing Beckham and Dylan Moore back into utility roles in the process. Beckham could still have a path to at-bats at designated hitter after the Mariners traded Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees on Saturday.