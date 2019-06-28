Beckham went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Beckham drew a second straight start at third base with Kyle Seager nursing a sore hand, and he managed to come through with one of only two runs for the Mariners. The veteran infielder has managed to still see a fair share of playing time during June despite losing his everyday shortstop role to J.P. Crawford, but he's been unable to make good use of it. Factoring in Thursday's production, Beckham is still hitting just .125 during the month, and he hasn't left the yard since May 30.