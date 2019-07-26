Beckham went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Seattle's 10-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Beckham helped key a big day for the Mariners' lineup in the third inning, cranking a grand slam off Drew VerHagen. The veteran shortstop has provided decent power this season, with 15 homers and a respectable .470 slugging percentage, but he's still hitting just .235 with a meager .288 on-base percentage over 301 plate appearances.

