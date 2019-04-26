Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk to help the Mariners to a 14-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

It was the sixth homer of the year for the 29-year-old shortstop, who touched up Jeanmar Gomez with a long two-run shot in the sixth inning over the center field wall. Beckham had slowed down a bit after a torrid start to the season, but with this effort he's now sporting an excellent .304/.385/.576 slash line through 92 at-bats.