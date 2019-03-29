Beckham went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI out of the six hole in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Both homers were off Red Sox ace Chris Sale, against four-seam fastballs clocked at 93.4 and 92.1 mph. Beckham had multiple hits in both games in Japan, and is now 7-for-12 with three homers and five RBI through three regular-season games. The 2008 No. 1 overall pick is looking to make the most of his opportunity to start this season and show that 2017 was no fluke after a disappointing follow-up last year.