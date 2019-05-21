Mariners' Tim Beckham: Drives in five in losing effort
Beckham went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and five RBI in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Rangers.
Seattle was in a 10-2 hole in the eighth inning when Beckham socked a grand slam off Shelby Miller, spurring a late rally that fell just short. The infielder has struggled to find consistent playing time since J.P. Crawford joined the roster -- Beckham got the nod at third base Monday, only his third start in the last eight games -- but the back strain that caused Ryon Healy to be removed in the sixth inning could open up some at-bats for him in the short term. Beckham's now slashing .265/.321/.516 through 43 games with nine homers and 26 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...