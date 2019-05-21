Beckham went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and five RBI in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Rangers.

Seattle was in a 10-2 hole in the eighth inning when Beckham socked a grand slam off Shelby Miller, spurring a late rally that fell just short. The infielder has struggled to find consistent playing time since J.P. Crawford joined the roster -- Beckham got the nod at third base Monday, only his third start in the last eight games -- but the back strain that caused Ryon Healy to be removed in the sixth inning could open up some at-bats for him in the short term. Beckham's now slashing .265/.321/.516 through 43 games with nine homers and 26 RBI.