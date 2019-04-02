Beckham went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Beckham produced one of two multi-RBI efforts for the Mariners on the night and did so from the seventh spot in the order. The veteran shortstop has been a revelation in the early going, as he now boasts a seven-game season-opening hitting streak partly comprised of six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs) and eight RBI.